Fewer trains will run to Schiphol Airport on Saturday due to a signal failure, according to the NS. This is expected to last until April 3 at 1:00 a.m.

The NS will use a modified schedule until the signal failure in the area between Schiphol and Hoofddorp is corrected. This means some regularly-scheduled trains will not run, but other options will be available.

The NS timetable shows that several Intercity trains running to Schiphol are canceled throughout the day. However, some are still in operation. The online travel planner can be used to check the status of trains before departure.