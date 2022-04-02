A van with nine tourists in it drove into a canal in Amsterdam Saturday afternoon around 12:10 p.m. An Amsterdammer helped rescue the passengers from the Prinsengracht before the fire brigade arrived.

Amsterdam resident Jasper Berden was about to eat lunch when he heard a splash and screams outside his window. "I looked out the window and saw the van in the water with all the people jumping into the water and coming to the rescue. Fortunately, I was soon able to make sure everyone got out of the car safely, but it could have been a lot worse," the 29-year-old told AT5.

Een busje met negen inzittenden raakte vanmiddag te water. Nog voordat de brandweer er was, waren alle inzittenden uit het water gered door een omstander. pic.twitter.com/YfwTbvfFBe — AT5 (@AT5) April 2, 2022

The van probably drove into the water while parking, according to the police. Bystanders quickly rallied to help and divers from the fire department also seached for passengers.

Everyone was rescued and two of the van's occupants were hospitalized with minor injuries, according to AT5. The fire brigade had to tow the bus out of the water.

Loads of police, fire fighters and ambulances on Prinsengracht because a van with 9 tourists had fallen into the canal. My biggest nightmare. Luckily they are all safe! pic.twitter.com/32pxas2P5S — Lieke (@liekev) April 2, 2022