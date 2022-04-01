A 36-year-old woman suspected of killing a 64-year-old man from Gaanderen by deliberately hitting him with her car will stay in pre-trial custody for at least another 90 days, the court in Arnhem ruled.

The collision happened in Ede on March 19. According to the police, the man and woman got into an argument about a collision in a parking lot. Witnesses said the woman ran over the man multiple times.

Emergency services rushed the victim to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.