Gas stations in the Netherlands expect to be very busy today because refueling is suddenly a lot cheaper. The government lowered the excise duties on fuel in an attempt to help consumers cope with the rising fuel costs prompted by the economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

About half of the Netherlands' petrol price consists of excise duties and VAT. For diesel, it is about 40 percent. As of today, the excise duty for unlead petrol is 17 cents lower per liter and 11 cents lower for diesel. Because VAT is also charged on excise duty, the fuel price is even lower. Consumer collective United Consumers told NOS that the petrol price will drop by 20 cents on average and the diesel price by 13 cents.

The excise duty cut will last until the end of the year. The Cabinet set 2.8 billion euros aside for it.

NOVE, the trade association for independent fuel traders, expects that gas stations will be extra busy on Friday. "People tried to delay refueling this past week. we are working hard to meet demand in the first week of April. That is still a challenge," NOVE director Erik de Vries said to NOS.