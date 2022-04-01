Last year, 19,379 people in the Netherlands died of Covid-19. That is 11 percent of all deaths in 2021, Statistics Netherlands reported on Friday. The number of Covid-19 deaths is slightly lower than in the first year of the pandemic when 20,173 people died of the disease. Covid-19 caused 12 percent of all deaths in 2020.

The most Covid-19 deaths last year happened in the same months with the highest excess mortality, the stats office said. In January 2021, 4,464 people died of Covid-19. In November, it was 3,097, and in December, 3,353.

The month with the highest number of Covid-19 deaths was April 2020, when 6,378 people died of the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

Nearly 61 percent of the people who died of Covid-19 last year were over 80. And 46 percent of the people who died were living in long-term care facilities or received other treatments through the long-term care act.