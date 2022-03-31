A peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia will not immediately mean an end to the harsh sanctions against President Vladimir Putin's Russia, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in Madrid on Wednesday. This morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament.

Peace consultations should be serious and not a distraction, said Rutte. "And let me make one thing very clear: a peace deal under threat, accompanied by the loss of Ukrainian territory and sovereignty, is not the way to go back to normal. Nor will it automatically lead to an easing of sanctions."

In his Commemorative Lecture (Lección Conmemorativa) of the Fundacion Carlos de Amberes in the Prado Museum, Rutte said that the Russian attack is more than a battle between Ukraine and the Russian aggressor. "It's a fight for democracy" and "against recolonization."

The war makes it clear that Europe must be able to defend its way of life, Rutte said. To achieve this, the EU needs to become even stronger economically. Furthermore, dependence on Russian oil and gas must be reduced as soon as possible, and a stronger EU must cooperate better with NATO.

Rutte paid a one-day visit to Spain on Wednesday. In conversation with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Rutte discussed the war in Ukraine, the European energy market, and the European economy. Rutte also had an audience with the Spanish King Felipe VI.

On Thursday morning, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the members of the Tweede Kamer via a direct video link. It is the first time that a foreign head of government is giving a speech during a meeting of the lower house of the Dutch parliament in the plenary hall.

Zelenski has already addressed the parliaments of the United States, Italy, France, Denmark, Israel, Germany, and the European Parliament last month. It is a way to thank the countries for their support and to ask again for help in the fight against Russia. The Ukrainian president will address the Belgian parliament on Thursday afternoon.