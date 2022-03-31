KLM named NS CEO Marjan Rintel to succeed Pieter Elbers as CEO of the Dutch airline. Elbers is stepping down on July 1st. Rintel will take over from him on that date. Before joining NS in 2014, Rintel worked for KLM in various positions for 15 years.

Cees 't Hart, chairman of KLM's supervisory board, said they're "delighted" with Rintel's return to KLM. "With her broad managerial, commercial, and operational experience, we are bringing in someone who is close to the staff and who, together with her team, will continue to shape the future of KLM as a customer-focused, sustainable, and financially healthy company. We are convinced that her knowledge of the sector, her network, and her experience in the political arena will contribute to this."

Rintel said she is "honored" to return from KLM. She also praised Elbers' accomplishments. "His 30-year track record is impressive. Under Pieter's leadership, KLM found its way up, and I will continue on that course." She said that the aviation sector is facing many complex challenges at this time of the coronavirus pandemic and climate change. "I am of the opinion that an indigenous Dutch company like KLM, just like NS, has a major role to play in these social and economic challenges. Fulfilling that role successfully will be my priority from day one."

Ben Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM, said he is excited to work with Rintel. "I am extremely happy to welcome Marjan to our team as the new CEO of KLM. I know Marjan will succeed in making KLM even stronger."