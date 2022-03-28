GreenCityTrip.nl added Florence, Bologna, Copenhagen, and Gothenburg, among others, to its night train destinations. There will be direct night trains from Amsterdam and Utrecht to these destinations. But the train will no longer stop in Breda, Rotterdam, The Hague, and Arnhem, the company announced.

Other new destinations include Salzburg, Como, Bolzano, and Linz. GreenCityTrip now offers 15 destinations. The first GreenCityTrip.nl night train departed on October 15 last year.

The company is staggered by the interest in its 5-day long city trips by night train, co-owner Maarten Bastian said, according to Treingreiziger.nl. "We had expected healthy interest, but this overwhelms all our expectations. Some carriages are already fully booked well before the departure date," he said.

GreenCityTrip.nl offers 5-day long train journeys from 149 euros per ticket. Ticket prices include a return ticket, two overnight stays on the train, two overnight stays in a hotel, and unlimited luggage. The company wants to compete with low-cost airlines and their flying holiday packages.

The night trains don't run on a regular weekly or monthly schedule. For example, there's a train to Bolzano, Italy, on May 25, July 14th and 16th, and October 18th and 26th. The train to Copenhagen will run on July 28 and November 17. And the train to Bologna will run three times in September, twice in October, and once in November.