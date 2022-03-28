Silvia Soriano Morente, a 24-year-old Spanish woman who went missing in Amsterdam, was found dead in the water in the Westerpark on Saturday afternoon. There are no indications that a crime was committed, the Amsterdam police said.

The young woman went missing on Saturday, March 19. She was last seen leaving a funfair in the Westerpark at around 8:50 p.m., the Amsterdam police said.

According to AT5, police divers found her body a week after her disappearance after sniffer dogs signaled that they found something near the water. The Samenwerkende Reddingshonden Organisatie had 27 dogs and 34 people looking for her, the organization said to De Westkrant.

"Investigation showed that Siliva did not die as a result of a crime," the Amsterdam police said on Facebook. "We would like to thank everyone who helped us and shared information and our posts regarding her disappearance."

"We wish her relatives a lot of strength," the police said.