Silvia Soriano Morente, a 25-year-old woman from Spain, went missing in Amsterdam on Saturday. She was last seen leaving a funfair in the Westerpark at around 8:50 p.m., the Amsterdam police said.

According to the police, Silvia was on her way to a coffeeshop on Van Hogendorpstraat. As far as is known, she never made it there.

"We are very concerned about Silvia and want to know where she is. We ask anyone with information to come forward," the police said.