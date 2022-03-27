A resident of Eindhoven drove into a man from Vught on Saturday morning and is suspected of attempted murder based on his statements. He has been arrested along with the man he hit with his car, according to the police.

The incident happened on the Kleine Berg in Eindhoven around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The 47-year-old driver of a Fiat 500, who also had a woman in the car with him, ran into a 39-year-old man. He also drove over some scooters and into a building.

Police believe the action was deliberate, because the driver said he was mistreated by the man he drove into. Both men are in custody and have been treated for their injuries.

The other passenger of the car was initially arrested, but has been released, according to the police. Authorities are still investigating the exact reason for the violence.