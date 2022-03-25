About 40 refugees from Ukraine will attend the practice match between Oranje and Denmark in the Johan Cruijff ArenA on Saturday. Dutch football association KNVB invited them to Amsterdam. The refugees will be picked up at their reception location in Zeist and brought back after the match.

The Ukrainian ambassador to the Netherlands and formal football player Evgeniy Levchenko, chairman of the players' union VVCS, will also attend the match as the KNVB's guests. The Oranje and Denmark football players will have the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag and the text "Together for Ukraine" on their shirts. The captains will wear a blue and yellow captain's armband.

The shirts worn by the Dutch team against Denmark and Tuesday in the friendly match against Germany will be auctioned off online. At the insistence of the Oranje players, the proceeds will go to UNICEF Nederland. The children's rights organization will use the money to provide emergency aid to families in children in need in and around Ukraine.

The auction of the shirts worn in the Denmark match on Saturday will start at kick-off time (8:45 p.m.) via this website. The auction ends at 9:00 p.m. on Monday. The second auction begins on Tuesday at 8:45 p.m. and runs until Saturday, April 2, at 3:00 p.m.