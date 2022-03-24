From the 2023-2024 academic year, students living away from home will get a basic study grant of 225 euros per month. Students living at home will get 91 euros, sources close to the Cabinet told NOS and AD. The Cabinet also calculated other amounts to show parliament, but they believe the above amounts are the best option.

Students from low-income homes will get a supplemental grant of up to 419 euros, depending on their parents' income. To qualify for the minimum supplemental grant, parents must earn 53.900 euros or less. For the maximum grant, parents' income must be 34,600 euros or lower.

The Council of Ministers will likely discuss the proposal on Friday, according to NOS. The Tweede Kamer, the lower house of Dutch parliament, will debate the plans next month.

The Cabinet agreed to abolish the student loan system and re-implement the basic study grant in the coalition agreement after a large majority in parliament called for it. The Cabinet plans to compensate students who fell under the loan system. They'll get 359 euros per year they studied, up to a maximum of 1,436 euros for those who obtained their diploma, according to NOS's sources.