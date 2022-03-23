Police in Amsterdam said that a gunshot victim was found on the street in the Rivierenbuurt neighborhood soon after sounds of gunfire rang through the area. People in the area of Hunzenstraat and Winterdijkstraat reported the shooting at about 7:07 p.m. on Wednesday. No arrests were announced within an hour of the shooting.

The injured man was found minutes later on Kinderdijkstraat. "The victim was revived at the scene and rushed to a hospital," police said. A trauma team was sent to the area by helicopter, as was an ambulance.

Police said they were looking for a man around 25 years of age with tan complexion and black hair. He was wearing a black tracksuit with gray on the side. Anyone who spots a man fitting that description should call the police and should not approach him, according to a bulletin on Burgernet.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Broadcaster AT5 reported that officers were searching in the bushes near Lekstraat, and that a police helicopter was circling the area. Authorities asked anyone with information or camera images from the area to contact them immediately.