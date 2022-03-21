Although Amsterdam has the fastest growing economy in the Netherlands, the city performs below average in terms of broad prosperity, according to research by Rabobank. Prosperity includes income, living enjoyment, equal opportunities, and health, among other things. Rabobank believes that the Amsterdam Metropolitan Area should focus more on people instead of economic growth to rectify the situation.

That was one of seven recommendations the bank's researchers made. They also think that companies and citizens can be better involved in the tasks of the energy transition and that the 31 municipalities in the Metropolitan Area should improve their cooperation.

According to Rabobank, the biggest challenge lies in the area remaining accessible to people with mid-level incomes. It is hardly possible for people with a low- or middle-income to find affordable housing in the region. This makes it difficult for police officers, nurses, and teachers, for example, to live near their work. But it also makes it more difficult to bind talent to the city.

The region can set up campuses for young, start-up companies to bind more talent to the area. The municipalities can also collaborate with educational institutions to give more training for functions that will be badly needed in the coming period.