At least ten aircraft registered in Aruba are owned by Russian oligarchs who are subject to international sanctions, including Roman Abramovich and Viktor Vekselberg, confirmed Ursell Arends, the Minister of Transportation, in an interview with Aruban media.

Arends confirmed that aircraft belonging to the oligarchs are on the aviation registry of his country. At the beginning of the week, no action had been taken with regard to the airplanes. Aruba is on the same page as the Netherlands and the European Union when it comes to international sanctions, he said. The sanctions were imposed to punish Russia and wealthy businessmen who are cooperating with the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Aruba will take measures against the Russian owners "if necessary,” Arends said. The aviation registry is a lucrative source of income for Aruba. It includes the registration of many aircrafts belonging to wealthy people from former Soviet Union countries.

Abramovich is said to have registered a Boeing 787 Dreamliner and a Boeing 767 Extended Range on the island. Vekselberg has an Airbus A319-100 ACJ, according to Aruban media.