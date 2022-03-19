The sun will be shining this weekend and into next week, paired with little precipitation.Saturday will be bright and reasonably warm with a 90% chance of sunshine predicted. Sunday will be slightly less sunny with a chance of precipitation, but is still expected to be pleasantly warm. Going into next week, temperatures will reach a maximum of 20 degrees Celsius, and the chance of precipitation will remain very low, according to meteorological institute KNMI.

The institute said the upcoming period will be "mainly dry, and mild spring weather with lots of sun."

Saturday will bring a maximum temperature of 13 degrees and a moderate wind, which is expected to be fairly strong in coastal areas. The sky will be blue and the sun bright; no precipitation is forecast.

The weather will be more variable on Sunday, with a similar temperature but a slightly greater chance of precipitation. There is also a smaller chance of a sunny day, and winds will remain moderate. Gusts are expected to be stronger in coastal areas.

Almost wall to wall sunshine is forecast for next week. Temperatures up to 18 degrees are forecast daily through Thursday. Monday will be the most overcast day, while on Wednesday sunshine will peak with a 90% chance predicted. Levels of precipitation are likely to be very low, and on most days no precipitation at all is expected. Monday will be the windiest day, with a wind speed of up to 20 kilometers per hour, while the rest of the week will only see winds of 6-11 kilometers per hour.

The dry, sunny weather and above-average temperatures is expected to continue even past next Friday.