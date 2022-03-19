Dutch soldiers will be sent on more frequent missions to Eastern Europe, Commander of the Armed Forces Onno Eichelsheim predicted in an interview with the AD. This is in line with NATO plans to deploy more troops to defend the borders of Eastern European countries and discourage any possible attacks from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Eichelsheim said units and ammunition stocks from the Netherlands could be stationed in the region permanently, or at least for a long time. A further plan will take shape in the next six months, he said.

In the short-term, the Netherlands is providing additional air defense to some Eastern European regions, including Silac, Slovakia this weekend, where an anti-aircraft defense system will be built. This is the first time since the Cold War that NATO is creating such a comprehensive new line of defense.

"We have not seen such a historic revolution for a long time,” Eichelsheim said. “The troops there will not only stare at the border. We will ensure that they can also practice properly. Units that are already staying in Lithuania, for example, come back much better trained."