Dutch people have donated over 150 million euros toward relief for Ukrainians via Giro555. The money enables aid organizations in Ukraine and neighboring countries to support the population with food, shelter and psychological help.

“This is an enormous amount, for which a lot of help can be offered. What happens in Ukraine affects people in the Netherlands," said action chairman Kees Zevenbergen in a press release from Giro555. He pointed out that, as a small country, the Netherlands has donated a large sum of money relative to other countries as well.

The amount of funds raised also mean longer-term relief can be supplied. For example, some of the money can go toward reconstruction when the war ends, Zevenbergen said.

Refugees will get living allowances

The Cabinet decided Ukrainian refugees, including children, will receive stipends to help with living costs. These will be paid directly to refugees, and will differ in amount depending on whether or not they live with a host family, NOS reports.

Refugees will get 60 euros per week and those living with a host family will get up to 75 euros extra per week, depending on how many of their family members are also living with the host family. The benefits will take awhile for municipalities to organize, said Minister for Poverty Policy Carola Schouten.

Ukrainians will no longer need work permits

After April 1, Ukrainians who want to work in the Netherlands no longer need their employers to apply for a work permit. A Ukrainian passport will be enough, according to NOS. Employers are still asked to register their Ukrainian employees in order for the Cabinet to keep track.

"I myself have spoken to refugees who are very eager to get started and who have many capacities," said Economic Affairs Minister Karien van Gennip, according to NOS. "At the same time, we must give people the opportunity to catch their breath."