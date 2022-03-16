Today is the third and final day of the municipal elections. About 8,800 polling stations, including 40 in and around NS stations, are open today. People could also cast their vote on Monday and Tuesday at about 1,700 polling stations.

Most polling stations are open between 7:30 a.m. and 9:00 p.m., but quite a few opened earlier. The earliest was in Castricum - the polling station in Tuin van Kaptein Rommel opened at midnight. A dozen people cast their vote shortly after the polling station opened. The polling stations at the train stations in Breda and Nijmegen opened at 5:15 a.m. and in Zwijndrecht at 5:30 a.m.

"We want to give everyone the opportunity to vote. Whether you'd rather cast your vote before or after work, you can do it at the station," said Jeannette Singewald, station manager of Breda. You can vote at a station in your municipality.

Face masks and social distancing are not mandatory in the voting stations, but municipalities did set up the locations so that people can stay 1.5 meters apart. They also took extra hygiene measures.

To cast your vote, you need a valid voting pass and valid proof of identity. An ID is valid for voting if it didn't expire more than five years ago.