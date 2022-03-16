Host families and other households who take in Ukrainian refugees will not get an expense allowance for doing so, State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum) said to parliament. The Cabinet is considering it, but it is "not the proposal that is being worked on now," he said.

Because tens of thousands of Ukrainians are expected to seek shelter in the Netherlands, many families have signed up to take people in. Speaking to various media, Van der Burg initially called it "logical" that there would be compensation for this. But the Cabinet is now working on a different proposal. "The Ukrainians taken in will receive an amount, with which they can make agreements with the host family about contributing to the costs of the household."

Van der Burg also stressed that the picture is still shifting and that the Cabinet plans are not set in stone. "Many situations that are now occurring are unexplored territory," he said. "It is precisely then that agreements about technical implementation are closely monitored."