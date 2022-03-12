In the past two weeks, more than 11,000 Dutch people have registered as volunteers with the Dutch Council for Refugees due to the war in Ukraine. Most applications come through the platform Nederlandvoorvluchtelingen.nl, where Dutch people can find out how they can help Ukrainian and other refugees in the Netherlands.

The organization helps all refugees in the Netherlands from the moment of arrival. Despite the many registrations, many more volunteers will be needed in the coming period, according to the organization.

"It is heartwarming to see how many people are willing to roll up their sleeves to receive refugees in the best possible way," said Frank Candel, chair of the Dutch Council for Refugees.

The volunteers of the organization offer refugees a listening ear upon arrival, provide information and guide them through complicated procedures. After the initial reception period, they help refugees integrate into society. The organization is present in all asylum seekers' centers in the Netherlands and also supervises procedures for family reunification if a refugee is allowed to stay in the Netherlands.