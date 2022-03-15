A police officer from Twente has left the police because of statements he made on the internet. These statements went against the police's professional code, said district chief Karlijn Baalman. The police terminated the employment contract in mutual consultation with the police officer involved.

Although the police would not disclose any personal information, the now-former cop involved is Brian Geertshuis, the 47-year-old leader of Forum voor Democratie (FvD) in Hengelo. He is against the government's coronavirus policy and called Cabinet members "bastards who should have their heads on the chopping block." "That also eventually happened with the Nazis," he said online.

The police announced in February that they launched an investigation into Geertshuis' statements on an online forum and into "how they relate to legislation and the professional code of the police." On Monday, the police release the results of the investigation.

Newspaper Tubantia discovered the statements, which Geertshuis posted in August last year. It sparked a great deal of unrest, but the Hengelo FvD leader stuck to his words. According to him, they should be interpreted as "imagery."

District chief Baalman said that the police tried multiple times in the past years to help Geertshuis express himself better. "That arose from previous statements he had made internally and externally." There have also been sessions with his team, the police said.

According to the district chief, everyone at the police is allowed to have their own personal views and propagate them. But there is a limit in terms of norms and values, she said. Police officers have an exemplary role. The statements on the online forum did not suit a police employee, Baalman said.