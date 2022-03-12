A Dutch tourist’s beach holiday to the island state of Mauritius ended in an arrest last week, AD reports, citing news outlet l'Express. The man fled mandatory quarantine in his hotel after testing positive for coronavirus and also left behind an unpaid hotel bill.

The Dutch man agreed to a seven-day isolation after he tested positive for coronavirus on March 7. The quarantine took place in a five-star hotel on the south coast of the island in the village of Bel-Ombre, where his bills racked up to around 430 euros.

However, around 7 p.m. the following day, an employee came to his room to serve dinner and found the tourist missing. Police were alerted and the man was discovered and arrested the same evening. Authorities handed him over to the Ministry of Health.

The tourist is now in a quarantine center in Bella-Mare. After his isolation period, he will have to appear before a judge to answer for his actions, according to AD.