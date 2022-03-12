The Cabinet is aiming to enforce a work permit exemption for Ukrainian refugees who want to work in the Netherlands for a longer period of time.

Currently, employers are required to apply for the work permit which entails a strict labor market test for employees outside the European Economic Area. Social Affairs Minister Karien van Gennip wants to amend the law so that this is temporarily not necessary.

To complete the labor market test, an employer is obligated to first look for suitable candidates within the EEA. Only if that is unsuccessful can a permit be issued. Many cannot pass this labor market test when they come from outside the EU, says Van Gennip. "So we have to make sure that we make an exception for people from Ukraine so that they temporarily do not need that work permit."

There are still "different directions" to achieving this, according to the minister. She does, however, consider it necessary to amend the law with an urgent procedure.

Incidentally, the Cabinet first wants to give Ukrainians time and rest after their flight from the violence of war. In the long run, though, it is important that they are given the opportunity to participate in society, says Van Gennip.

Employment agencies have already indicated that they could use the extra hands in the tight Dutch labor market.