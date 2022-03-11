Low-income households must receive more money to compensate for the increased energy bills. The government currently plans to compensate 200 euros per household. But the four large Dutch cities want that to increase to 1,000 euros. Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hauge, and Utrecht asked for this in a letter to parliament on Friday.

The extra contribution must "prevent people from falling through the ice," the cities said. The existing arrangements are not enough.

The increased energy bill, exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, will hit low-income households the hardest, as they are less likely to have a financial buffer to absorb such blows. This is especially true for people living in poorly-insulated houses, who have to spend a large part of their income on heating or cooling their homes.

Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, and Utrecht also want Minister Rob Jetten of Climate and Energy to make an agreement with energy companies "that households power won't be cut this year due to payment arrears."