King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima took ample time on Thursday to listen to the experiences of Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in the Netherlands.

The couple was visiting Ukrainians who are housed in the barracks at the Harskamp army site, ​​in the village of the same name within the municipality of Ede. The king and queen concluded every conversation with refugees by saying, "Take care, take care of yourself”.

Within the last week, 950 Ukrainians have been temporarily housed in Harskamp, ​​meaning that the camp is now at full capacity. Most of those with whom the royal couple spoke had only just arrived in the Netherlands.

A couple emotionally told the king that their son was not allowed to leave the country. "We hope there will be peace soon so that we can see him again." Willem-Alexander agreed wholeheartedly.

Queen Máxima discussed what had happened with a group of children and asked them how they were doing. "We were only allowed to take our clothes with us. We were in the car for ten days. Dad stayed behind," they said. Máxima later noted that it was "nice that their eyes still sparkled." The children seemed pleased with the large number of toys that were delivered to the camp.

Willem-Alexander believes that the Netherlands is putting its best foot forward through all the spontaneous, voluntary help being offered to Ukrainians. "We have heard here that people are very grateful for shelter and the help. I am impressed with everything I have heard. It is dramatic what has suddenly happened to these completely innocent people," he said.

Ede Mayor René Verhulst emphasized how crucial it is for the temporary residents of the Harskamp facility to move to a more suitable location soon. He doesn’t believe that people can stay for extended periods in military barracks.

The Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) is currently taking care of the refugees living in Harskamp. However, because Ukrainians are not asylum seekers, Ede will later take over their care with the Red Cross and the Netherlands Council for Refugees. "That will be quite a task, but it will work," said Verhulst.