The Giro555 national fundraiser for Ukraine now stands at more than €137.4 million. Over 30 million euros has been contributed since the successful national fundraising day, "Together in Action for Ukraine" on Monday. Aid organizations behind Giro555 will use this money to give vital support on location, like medical care and clean drinking water. With the situation worsening, aid is desperately needed, according to the campaign.

The donations do not seem to be slowing down since the event. “It is very impressive to see how many Dutch people -even after the campaign day on TV- continue to invest in the Ukrainian people’s welfare,” said Kees Zevenbergen, the Giro555 campaign chair. He went on to emphasize how necessary the donations are, saying, “Tens of millions of euros are needed to provide the right help, and the Netherlands makes that possible in this way.”

Aid organizations behind Giro555 are supporting everyone affected, including people in a vulnerable position, and refugees. On the ground, organizations are supplying shelters with water bottles, mattresses, blankets, food packages, and medicines.

Those who crossed the border to safety in neighboring countries like Poland, Romania, and Moldova are also receiving aid, such as hot meals, and are being offered a safe place to sleep.

A large portion of the donations are going toward helping unaccompanied children; more than a million children have fled Ukraine alone. The organizations behind Giro555 are taking unaccompanied minors to government agencies. Adoptions will not be allowed straight away. As many children as possible need to be reunited with their families.