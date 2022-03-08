The number of female entrepreneurs in the Netherlands increased by over 60 percent in the past decade, though the share of female-owned businesses increased only marginally.

In 2013, the Netherlands counted 441,734 female entrepreneurs. This year, there are 715,383 - an increase of 62 percent, the Dutch Chamber of Commerce (KvK) reported on International Women's Day. Women's share in the total number of entrepreneurs only increased from 34 percent to 37 percent in that period.

"The difference with men has narrowed, and the proportion of women in top positions has slowly increased, according to the latest Emancipation Monitor from 2020," said Dr. Josette Dijkhuizen. She specializes in entrepreneurial issues at the KvK. "On the other hand, the difference in hourly wages for women and men has remained the same, and women still take on the lion's share of the (informal) care tasks. So there really is still work to be done if we strive for equality."

The KvK noted that its figures do not confirm the assumption that women start doing more part-time work when they have children. Overall, the percentage of female part-time entrepreneurs is 10 percent higher, but there is no clear increase from the age of 30.

The KvK figures also disagree with a recent ABN Amro study that said women quit their businesses faster than men. "The ratio of quitters per 100 starters between men and women shows an almost identical picture over time. On average, slightly more men than women quit," the KvK said.