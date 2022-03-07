Researchers from the Netherlands Institute for Art History (RDK) discovered an unknown watercolor by Piet Mondriaan (1872-1944). The 1904 work was recently put up for evaluation by an auction house in Stockholm, Sweden. It turned out that the famous artist indeed painted "Barn doors of a Brabant farm building." He created the work during a retreat in Noord-Brabant

According to RKD, the watercolor of barn doors was bought by a brother of Mondriaan's fiance at the time. He later emigrated to Sweden and took the work with him. It remained in the family until 1979 when it was given to Swedish friends. In May, it will go under the hammer at auction house Bukowskis in Stockholm.

Mondriaan spent a year in Uden in Noord-Brabant in 1904. He painted various places in the area. According to RKD, the barn doors were probably painted in Instelrode. According to the institute, the watercolor can be counted among the highlights of the about 30 artworks Mondriaan created in Noord-Brabant.

The watercolor will be added to the digital catalog of the artist's oeuvre. The RKD will present the most updated version of this catalog this year in honor of Mondriaan's 150th birthday.

Monday is exactly 150 years ago that Piet Mondriaan was born in Amersfoort. Kunstmueum Den Haag is presenting a new exhibition, which shows how the artist moved between his friends and contemporaries and how great his artistic influence is. The exhibit includes the famous painting Victory Boogie Woogie, the last work Mondriaan made, and a highlight of his oeuvre. But visitors will also get acquainted with his outspoken ideas about (electronic) music and movement. For the occasion, musicians Steven Brunsmann and Marco Spaventi created a techno piece based on Mondriaan's insights.

The exhibit Rondom Mondriaan can be seen from 2 April to 25 September. With over 300 works, the Kunstmuseum has the largest Mondriaan collection in the world.