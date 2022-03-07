Teenagers between 12 and 17 can get a coronavirus booster shot from today. They can call health service GGD to make an appointment to get the Pfizer/BioNTech booster, which the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved for teenagers.

The Dutch Health Council advised against offering booster shots to teenagers as a whole, saying the shot offers limited health benefits as young people tend not to get very sick from the coronavirus. But the Cabinet decided to open booster shots to young people so that they can get one if they want to protect a vulnerable family member or travel to regions where booster shots are required, for example.

The EMA and the Dutch Medicines Evaluation Board investigated the safety, reliability, and effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine as a booster in young people. They concluded that the jab is safe and effective. Booster shots' possible side effects are similar to the previous coronavirus vaccinations.