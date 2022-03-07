Last year, the Netherlands generated 33 percent of its total electricity from renewable sources, up from 27 percent in 2020. Electricity production from renewable sources increased by 22 percent, while production from fossil fuels dropped 11 percent, Statistics Netherlands reported.

In 2021, 39.1 billion kWh of electricity came from renewable sources, 7 billion kWh more than the year before. Production from solar grew by 30 percent to 11.4 billion kWh, wind production by 17 percent to 17.9 kWh, and biomass by 23 percent to 9.8 kWh.

Electricity production from fossil fuels decreased by 9.1 billion kWh to 784.7 billion kWh in 2021. However, electricity production from coal increased by 72 percent to 16.5 billion kWh. The production from natural gas dropped 22 percent to 55.3 billion kWh.

According to the stats office, less electricity was generated from gas due to the increase in gas prices on the world market from the second quarter of 2021. Coal prices rose relatively less, so more electricity was produced from coal.