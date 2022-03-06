Demonstrations against the Russian invasion of Ukraine were held in several cities on Sunday. In Amsterdam and Roermond, these included marches through the city for peace in Ukraine.

The march in Amsterdam was organized by peace organization Pax and the group Ukrainians in the Netherlands, and began at 2 p.m. in Dam Square. Past demonstrations have also been held in the square since the war began. Speakers from Pax, DeGoedeZaak, Free Press Unlimited and other organizations were featured, according to the event’s Facebook page. The protest was expected to last until 5 p.m.

The march in Roermond began at 1 p.m. Deputy Mayor Marianne Smitsmans read a poem and gave a speech before the demonstration started. She called the war a “jet-black page” in Europe’s history.

"What does this war mean for our safety and life? Residents are offering space for the reception of refugees. Residents are calling that they have an extra room. [It is] heartwarming,” Smitsmans said, according to 1Limburg.

Protesters laid a wreath on the steps of the town hall, 1Limburg reports. Then the Ukrainian national anthem was played and a moment of silence was observed for the victims of the war, after which the participants walked through the city center. Protesters were asked to bring sunflowers, the symbol of Ukraine.

About 150 protesters also gathered in Maastricht, as they did last week, 1Limburg reported. Last week, demonstrations to support Ukraine were also held in Amsterdam, Nijmegen and The Hague.