Protesters will gather in Amsterdam’s Dam Square on Sunday to demonstrate against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Similar demonstrations will also take place in Nijmegen on Sunday and The Hague on Monday.

Many protests have been planned across the Netherlands since the news broke of the Russian invasion. Dutch organizations are also collecting humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

The demonstration in Nijmegen will start at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Mariënburgkapel, according to the Ukrainians in the Netherlands Foundation. The rally in Amsterdam will take place at Dam Square at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Demonstrators are welcome to show up from noon, as police will already be keeping order. In The Hague on Monday, the demonstration is planned for 11 a.m. outside the Tweede Kamer building at Bezuidenhoutseweg 67.

A demonstration organized by Free Russia NL is also planned for Sunday at Dam Square and starts at 2 p.m. The goal is for citizens of Russia to stand against the war and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions, according to the organization. Almost 500 people have responded to the event on Facebook.

Cities across the Netherlands also saw protests against the war on Saturday. In The Hague, an estimated several thousand people gathered in peaceful protests outside the city hall and Russian embassy. Demonstrators called for the Netherlands to aid Ukraine and for Russia to be cut off from the SWIFT banking system, among other demands. In Eindhoven and Hengelo, blue-yellow lights in the colors of the Ukrainian flag were displayed.

The Ukrainers Foundation in the Netherlands, Spotnik Foundation, Foundation of Holland, Ukraine and The Ukrainian Community Foundation in the Netherlands are all collecting humanitarian aid for Ukraine, according to the Embassy of Ukraine in the Kingdom of the Netherlands.