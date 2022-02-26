Several thousand demonstrators gathered on Saturday in The Hague to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Omroep West, while about 40 people took to the streets in Eindhoven. Demonstrations also took place in Enschede and Hengelo, and another one has been announced via social media for Amsterdam on Sunday.

Demonstrators in The Hague have gathered in various places, including outside the city hall at Spuiplein and outside the Russian embassy. They are calling for the Netherlands to aid Ukraine and for Russia to be excluded from the international payment system SWIFT. Some signs also say the protesters no longer want gas from Russia.

Demonstratie in Den Haag om steun te betuigen aan #Oekraine #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/8LD2UzTn0J — Robert Barker (@RNBarker) February 26, 2022

The municipality says it was not notified in advance about the demonstrations, but “as long as the demonstrators do not cause any nuisance to other people, the municipality will facilitate the right to demonstrate, a spokesperson said.

In Eindhoven, the protest began at noon at the MH17 monument and lasted until approximately 1:30 p.m. Ukrainians gathered at the monument and, according to Eindhovens Dagblad, a delegation from the Eindhoven college of mayor and aldermen also visited. Several bridges and tunnels in Eindhoven turned blue-yellow on Friday evening in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The city also hoisted Ukraine’s flag at the city hall.

An estimated 350 people were expected to gather at the Oude Markt in the center of Enschede on Saturday afternoon, as well, in a protest organized by international students. A municipality spokesperson said the new mayor Roelof Bleker would address the demonstrators.

People gathered at the town hall in Hengelo on Saturday morning for a moment of silence. The municipality also laid a wreath at the freedom monument in the city. The Ukrainian flag was raised on Friday evening and the city center turned blue-yellow.

A protest planned by Free Russia NL will also take place in Amsterdam’s Dam Square Sunday at 2 p.m. against the war in Ukraine, according to an announcement by the organization.