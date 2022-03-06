Universities and other educational institutions in the Netherlands have suspended partnerships with educational institutions in Russia and Belarus until further notice, the Universities of the Netherlands announced on Friday. Russian and Belarusian staff, students and teachers who are currently residing in the Netherlands will be allowed to remain and will be supported as much as possible.

The decision means all activities included in partnerships between Dutch and Russian or Belarusian educational institutions will cease. “No further financial transactions can be made and no further exchange of data and knowledge can be effected,” the announcement stated.

The suspension is a response to an “urgent appeal” from the Minister of Education, Culture and Science after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the announcement said. It applies to universities, university medical centers, universities of applied sciences, the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences and the Dutch Royal Council.

The university group estimates 917 Ukrainians, 1,653 Russians and “some” Belarusians are currently students at Dutch research universities and universities of applied sciences. The Russians and Belarusians will be supported by their institutions “to the best possible extent,” and all institutions are in contact with Ukrainian nationals.

In addition, Dutch students, teaching staff and researchers who are in Russia or Belarus were “urgently advised” to return to the Netherlands if possible. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday updated travel advice for Belarus, advising citizens to leave the country as soon as possible and not to travel there.