GroenLinks wants the Cabinet to implement emergency legislation and freeze the energy bill at a national level, party leader Jesse Klaver said. He submitted a proposal asking the government to introduce the emergency measures from the price law, Hart van Nederland reports.

Under the price law, the Minister of Economic Affairs can set a price restriction if a "sudden emergency of the national economy" results in rapid inflation. According to GroenLinks, the Russian invasion of Ukraine put the Netherlands in an emergency situation.

Klaver said that the Netherlands must show solidarity with Ukraine and implement sanctions against the Russian government, even though it has economic consequences for the Netherlands. But the rising inflation and gas prices are more than many Dutch households can bear, he warned. "That is why the Cabinet must act now and ensure that the bill for our solidarity with Ukraine does not end up paid by the people who are already struggling."

GroenLinks wants to freeze energy prices for households and small businesses for at least six months. Energy suppliers will need to receive support, similar to the emergency support granted to businesses during the coronavirus lockdowns, Klaver said.