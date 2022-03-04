Health service GGD is administering the first repeat boosters against Covid-19 on Friday. The Cabinet decided to go ahead with second booster shots for select groups because the relaxation of coronavirus measures could result in a new increase in infections.

About 2.1 million people aged 70 or older are eligible for a repeat booster shot. Some 113,000 people with severe immune disorders can also get a second booster, as well as about 15,000 adults with Down syndrome. Nursing home residents under the age of 70 can also get the extra shot if their nursing home has at least two residents over the age of 70.

So far, the RIVM and GGDs have invited just over 300,000 people to get a repeat booster, NU.nl reports. Over 42,000 people have made an appointment for the injection - about 14 percent of the invited group. 151 GGD vaccination locations across the country are administering second boosters.

When people can get the second booster depends on when they got their previous shot or their last coronavirus infection. It must have been at least three months ago. Public health institute RIVM keeps track of this and sends invitations when appropriate.