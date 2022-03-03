Piet Mondriaan painted two portraits at the beginning of the last century that remained undiscovered until now. The portraits are of the two children of Mondriaan's friend, according to the book De geheime portretten van Mondriaan published on Thursday. An art historian confirmed the authenticity of the works, according to the book.

Nieuw boek onthult twee onontdekte portretten van Piet Mondriaan https://t.co/VXeH0ZC4GJ — RTV Utrecht (@rtvutrecht) March 3, 2022

Painter and art theorist Piet Mondriaan (1872-1944) painted the portraits of the son and daughter of Nick Draaijer's great-great-grandfather in 1907 and 1908. Draaijer discovered this while writing a book about his family history. The portraits are privately owned and not publicly accessible, but there are pictures of them.

"The two hitherto unknown works by Mondriaan are a wonderful find by Nick Draaijer," said Wietse Coppes, curator of the RKD - the Netherlands Institute for Art History. "Although Mondriaan usually did not enjoy portrait commissions, the now discovered children's portraits radiate a certain love and attention. As if Mondriaan made more work of these portraits because they were intended for a good friend," Coppes said, according to publisher Pluim.

This year is the 150th anniversary of Mondriaan's birth in Amersfoort. The city is celebrating by organizing nearly a hundred activities this year, including making a commemorative coin for the artist. Mondriaan made many types of art during his lifetime but became known for his abstract and non-figurative style.