All Ukrainian refugees arriving in the Netherlands can use any public transportation service in the country for free. The national organization of public transportation providers, OV-NL, said on Tuesday that anyone showing a Ukrainian passport or identity card can access the services for free. When gates are closed at a station, they will need to go to a service counter to obtain a free day pass.

“The Dutch public transport companies have jointly decided to show their solidarity with the Ukrainians in this way,” OV-NL wrote in a statement. “In this way, the Dutch public transport sector wants to do its part and support the people of Ukraine.”

The national railway service, NS, released a separate statement earlier in the day announcing free train service for all Ukrainian asylum seekers. “We hope to be able to make a small contribution to a better situation for Ukrainian refugees. That is why we say to residents of Ukraine who had to flee their country and homes: your passport or ID is your train ticket to the Netherlands,” said Marjan Rintel, the CEO of NS.

“NS colleagues will help to make your transit in Europe as easy as possible. We wish you a safe journey.”

Any Ukrainian person whose journey started in another country can also easily continue on trains in the Netherlands. They need to be able to show their Ukrainian passport or identity card in combination with a train ticket from Austria, Belgium, France or Germany that is less than 24 hours old. They will then be able to continue on to their destination for free. Deutsche Bahn, ÖBB, and Thalys have all said Ukrainian refugees can travel on their trains at no cost.

The NS can also provide the free Dutch day passes referenced by OV-NL. Those can be collected at any NS Tickets and Service Counter.