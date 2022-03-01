Citizens' initiative Onderdak Oekraine receives "countless" applications from people willing to take Ukrainian asylum seekers into their homes. "It's madness. About four or five emails come in every minute," initiator Huib van Mierlo said on Tuesday.

Van Mierlo started the initiative to prepare "for a huge influx of refugees. It mainly concerns women and children because men between the ages of 18 and 60 are not allowed to leave Ukraine."

Van Mierlo is building a database of host families. People who complete the form on the website agree that their data may be shared with the Red Cross or the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) so that they can be matched with asylum seekers in need of shelter.

Onderak Oekraine is one of multiple citizens' initiatives currently underway in the country. There is also Room For Ukraine, by Louis de Mast. He also reports receiving many applications from people offering a room or other living space.