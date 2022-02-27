The Ministry of Foreign Affairs tightened its advice on travel to Russia on Saturday. The update came as KLM announced it would cancel all flights to Russia for the next seven days.

Russia is now color-coded orange on the map, with certain provinces near Ukraine color-coded red. People are advised not to travel to Russia and to only make necessary trips if they must. The advice cites concerns about possible unrest following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The uncertainties are great, for example also with regard to payment transactions,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in the advice. People are instructed not to travel to the provinces of Branskaya, Kurskaya, Belgorodkaya, Voronezhkaya or Rostovskaya, as the situation is “unpredictable and dangerous.”

In addition, people should travel to the rest of Russia “only if necessary,” according to the advice. Russian airports in the areas around Ukraine will also be closed until at least March 2.