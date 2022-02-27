Private investors are much less optimistic in February than in the month before, according to a survey by ING. More than a third of investors surveyed by the bank for its Investor Barometer saw their portfolios depreciate and many saw conflict in Ukraine as the biggest threat to the stock market.

There were also more investors whose personal financial situation had deteriorated. ING’s indicator of investor confidence fell from 115 points in January to 107 points this month. Any reading above 100 indicates optimism, while a reading below 100 indicates pessimism.

In addition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, 29 percent of investors surveyed thought the rising inflation was bad for the stock market. Inflation climbed to its highest level in over 40 years in January. Another 21 percent saw a possible rise in interest rates as a threat to the stock market.