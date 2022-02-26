Petrol and diesel prices have shot up since Friday due to Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Nu.nl reports. On Saturday, Euro 95 petrol rose to 2.227 euros per liter, while the diesel price climbed to 1.9050 per liter, according to Nu.nl. Euro 98 petrol also became more expensive.

In an “extreme scenario,” petrol prices could jump to three euros per liter, Paul van Selms of consumer advice center United Consumers told RTL Nieuws. On Wednesday, Minister Rob Jetten (Energy and Climate) said the Netherlands does have a sufficient fuel supply for households and hospitals.

Europe currently imports around 25 percent of its gas from Russia. Prices have been rising since the end of December and have risen even more quickly this past week due to the buildup of Russian troops at the Ukrainian border before the invasion, Nu.nl reports.