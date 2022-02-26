On Saturday, the first round of people will receive an invitation for a second booster shot against the coronavirus. People aged 70 or older, adults with Down syndrome and adults with severe immune system disorders are are eligible for the shot.

These groups run a higher risk of becoming ill from a coronavirus infection and protection from previous vaccinations also decreases more quickly for them. An extra shot, at least three months after the administration of the last vaccination against coronavirus, should boost resistance against the virus.

The people for whom the longest time period has elapsed since receiving a shot will be invited first. On Saturday, 110,000 people will receive a letter with which they can make an appointment with the GGD either online or by telephone. Anyone who has tested positive for the virus after their last vaccine can only receive the second booster jab three months later.

Adults with Down syndrome will receive the invitation through their GP. People with severe immune system disorders are yet to receive their first booster shot and will be invited for a third vaccination in October. Medical specialists are still discussing when this group will be eligible for a second booster shot, according to the RIVM.

People will be vaccinated with the vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna. The RIVM and the Ministry of Health do not refer to a second booster shot, but call this vaccination a "repeat shot."

"The repeat shot ensures that protection against the virus remains up to standard," the Ministry of Health said.