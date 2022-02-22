The lower house of the Dutch parliament wants harsh sanctions against Russia for sending a "peace mission" to the renegade Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk. Earlier on Monday, Russia recognized the independence of both insurgent areas, where pro-Russian separatists have been embroiled in a military conflict with the Ukrainian government since 2014.

"The situation at the border between Ukraine and Russia is dire. Europe should stand side by side with the United States and jointly give a firm response. Severe sanctions should be deployed," Agnes Mulder of the CDA tweeted.

According to VVD parliamentarian Ruben Brekelmans, the "peace mission" means that Russian tanks and soldiers cross the border with Ukraine. "The new phase in this war has begun. No one in the EU should have any more doubts about swift and firm sanctions against Russia!"

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the recognition of the neighboring countries in a televised speech. He lashed out strongly at the government in Ukraine and NATO. "After Putin's hallucinatory war speech, there is only one option: sanctions," concluded Sjoerd Sjoerdsma (D66).

Corinne Ellemeet of GroenLinks agrees. She spoke of "very, very worrying developments. With this, Putin is breaking with the Minsk agreements. This calls for tough sanctions. Putin and his friends must feel that this will not go unpunished." The PvdA wants the harshest sanctions package against Russia imposed now.

DENK has also been calling for steps against Russia for some time. "After violating Ukraine's territorial integrity through the annexation of Crimea in 2014, the international community is once again powerless tonight as another piece of land is taken by Putin," said Tunahan Kuzu.

On Monday evening, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that the European Union would announce a "limited package of sanctions" against the Russian people involved in recognizing the independence of two renegade regions in eastern Ukraine. If Russia actually invades its neighboring country, "massive sanctions will follow," he warned.