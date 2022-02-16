Windy days are ahead for the Netherlands as two storms head towards it. The wind will pick up in strength through the course of Wednesday as storm Dudley approaches. Storm Eunice will cause strong winds on Friday, according to Weeronline. Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow warning starting on Wednesday evening.

The code yellow warning applies to the entire country, starting from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday and lasting throughout Thursday. Strong winds with gusts up to 100 kilometers per hour are possible, the KNMI warned.

That is storm Dudley making itself felt. Dudley is expected to peak in strength in the Wadden area and the head of Noord-Holland on Thursday, according to Weeronline. Storm Eunice will be felt on Friday, later in the day, along the west coast.

In addition to the strong winds, the weather will alternate between sunny periods and cloud fields, with showers across the country. On Wednesday, the maximum will range between 10 degrees Celsius on the northwestern coast to 14 degrees in the south. On Thursday, maximums will climb to around 10 degrees.

The KNMI expects to issue another code yellow warning for strong winds on Friday.