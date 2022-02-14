A 52-year-old dental technician from Assen is in custody on suspicion of involvement in the death of a 37-year-old Hungarian woman, whose body was found in a car-top carrier dumped in the Oaranjekanaal last week, Dagblad van het Noorden reports. According to the newspaper, the woman had been missing for some time, and the suspect was her ex.

A passerby spotted the car-top carrier in the Oranjekanaal near Orvelte on Monday, February 7, and called the police. The police arrested a suspect on Friday. The police believe the car-top carrier was dumped in the canal on Saturday, February 5.

The police said that the woman had been missing since February last year. The woman's father told Dagblad van het Noorden that the family reported her missing in 2020. According to the newspaper, the woman may have been dead for some time before her body was dumped. Her father said the police told him his daughter died a month ago.

The woman worked as a prostitute and may have been involved in drug trafficking, Dagblad van het Noorden wrote based on information from a friend of hers.

Two of the couple's children were removed from their home in 2019.