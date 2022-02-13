Six passengers in a car were injured Saturday night in a single-vehicle accident in De Mortel in Noord-Brabant, a police spokeswoman confirmed after reporting by the Eindhovens Dagblad.

All six have been taken to the hospital, and two are in a serious condition. The driver of the car has been arrested under the suspicion of driving under the influence.

The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, when the car left the road on a slight bend and overturned. Several fire trucks and ambulances were called, and two air ambulances also arrived at the scene.

It is possible the accident happened during an overtaking maneuver. The police are investigating this scenario.