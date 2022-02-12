Police arrested a man from Schouwen-Duiveland, Zeeland, in his home early Wednesday morning for possessing 3D-printed firearms and right-wing extremist material. During the 5 a.m. raid, officers found flags with Nazi emblems on them, live ammunition, Airsoft weapons and other weapon parts made with a 3D printer.

The 33-year-old man, who is also suspected of inciting hatred, was scheduled for an initial court appearance before the examining magistrate in Amsterdam Friday, police said.

Video footage released by the police showed the weaponry, and an assortment of flags with Nazi swastikas, the Nazi SS logo, and the Flemish Lion flag, which is sometimes associated with extremist groups in the Netherlands and Belgium. Boxes of ammunition and portions of 3D-printed weapons were also displayed.

Detectives opened an investigation and searched the man’s home after receiving a tip about him.